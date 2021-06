When Sophia Baker was in middle school, she was stopped by a police officer while riding her bike on the Bexley street where she lives. She was headed to an after-school sports practice. The officer, she recalls, said her bike “fit the description” of a stolen bicycle. Or maybe she “fit the description.” Baker was young and flustered by the stop, and doesn’t quite remember what the officer told her. He eventually let her go on her way, and even after confirming with her white teammates that police didn’t pull over any of them on their bikes that day, she put the incident out of her mind. So much so that she didn’t tell her parents, although her father, Jonathan Baker, was a founder of the Bexley Minority Parents’ Alliance.