5 compelling deals from the May 2021 live auctions at Indy and Amelia

All too often we discuss watches as assets. Usually when we hear about people selling pieces from their collection it is part of an effort to fund the next watch – something I am well documented in doing. But when you reach a certain collection tier, or have the right references, moving such watches can fund significant purchases such as a house or a wedding. Australian watchmaker Nicholas Hacko is now selling 11 interesting watches from his private collection to subsidise a new five axis milling machine for his workshop. Since we are huge fans of his work and documented restorations, we wanted to put a spotlight on his sale and showcase the watches he is now saying goodbye to. Plus, there are some pretty nice watches to check out…