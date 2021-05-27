Cancel
2 new low-cost airlines launch as Americans return to the skies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith millions of Americans eager to start traveling again, two new low-cost airlines are starting up, the first new airlines in 14 years. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Washington Dulles International Airport.

