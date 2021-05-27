Cancel
How to Properly Blend Foundation Over Your Sunscreen

By Rebecca Norris
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows that sunscreen is a must—always, no matter the season, weather, or time of day (though, you can skip it at nighttime!). And though you understand its importance, you might not know how to layer base makeup over said SPF. If you're hoping to wear foundation, concealer, or powder overtop your sunscreen, it helps to know how to apply them to avoid any textural inconsistencies—an issue that might drive you to skip SPF application, which shouldn't be an option. That's why we spoke with two makeup artists and asked them to explain everything you need to know about properly blending base on top of your sunscreen. Armed with their advice, you will be able to stay protected while you put your best face forward.

