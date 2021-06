Some Bolt owners aren't so lucky, though. Electric vehicles are catching on quickly but even with battery tech advancing at a rapid pace, some of the massive packs built into the floors of these cars have been prone to fire risk. Tesla has had its share of battery fires; BMW has issued at least one recall citing a risk of fire; and Chevy's Bolt has been suffering from mysterious issues for some time. Nearly 51,000 Chevy Bolt EVs built between July 26, 2016 and September 10, 2019 have been recalled as a result.