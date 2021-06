Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) is asking state lawmakers to pass an elections law that would allow non-citizens across the state to vote in local municipality elections. Scott vetoed two pieces of legislation that sought to give non-citizens the right to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski, Vermont. However, he said he is not opposed to the plan but wants state legislatures to send him a bill that would give non-citizens the right to vote, statewide, in local elections.