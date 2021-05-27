Cancel
This Week in Pittsburgh History: Greater Pittsburgh Airport Opens

By Richard Cook
Cover picture for the articleOnly those whose memory extends to the years prior to 1992 remember Pittsburgh’s first modern airport terminal in Moon Township. On May 31, 1952, the new Greater Pittsburgh Airport (renamed Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in 1972 upon the opening of the International Arrivals Building) was dedicated. More than 100,000 people toured the 1600-acre site during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The facility was built at a cost of $33 million. ($324 million today).

