Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

mxdwn PREMIERE: Emby Alexander Offers Psychedelic Uplift in New Video for “You Can Do It”

By Matt Matasci
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailing from Arizona, psych pop band Emby Alexander is releasing a new album in July called Soars Era via Earth Libraries. Today we’re premiering the latest video from the band, for the positively upbeat and hook-filled track “You Can Do It.”. The video stars the band’s frontman Michael Alexander moving...

music.mxdwn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psych#Morality#Uplift#Pop Stars#Mxdwn Premiere#Soars Era#Song#Video#Alexander Revels#Gaudy Bauble#Earth Libraries#Link#Fell#Today#Photojournalism#July#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
UFO
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Joker’s Hand Release New Video For “War Profiteer”

Today, Joker’s Hand release their latest video for “War Profiteer”, a single from their self-titled EP. “War Profiteer” is an upbeat summer single that pokes fun at those who profit off of the suffering of others,” explains the band. Hailing from Torrance, CA, the founding members Kevin Kawano and Matthew Lau met while attending film school at UC Santa Cruz. After writing dozens of demos and carving a name for themselves on the Los Angeles club circuit, the band met with producers Steve Ornest and Wyn Davis at Total Access Recording Studios (Sublime, No Doubt, Guns N’ Roses). They began working on what would become their debut self-titled EP, which was released in March 2020.
MusicNME

Listen to Turnstile’s uplifting new single ‘Mystery’

Turnstile have returned with their new single ‘Mystery’ – you can hear the song below. The Baltimore five-piece are back with their first new original music since their breakthrough 2018 album ‘Time & Space’. Turnstile’s new song, as described by an accompanying press release, sees the band “searching for beauty...
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Lung Melds Cellos with Punk in Cinematic New Video for “Sun God”

Lung is an art-punk that is heavily built around the playing of Kate Wakefield, a classically trained opera singer and cellist. Her bandmate is drummer Daisy Caplan, who’s played in bands like Foxy Shazam, Babe Rage and Ayin. With a new album Come Clean Right Now, the band’s third, scheduled for release on August 20, we’re premiering a new video for their song “Sun God.”
Musicshorefire.com

Leah Nobel travels “Over The Moon” in Psychedelic New Video

Leah Nobel transports fans to a psychedelic universe in her new video for “Over The Moon” out now via Big Yellow Dog Music. Directed by Grant Claire (Shovels & Rope, Sarah Jarosz, Billy Ray Cyrus) in Nashville, TN, the video visually follows the song’s lo-fi soundscape with a tapestry of art-deco imagery and can currently be seen on MTV Live’s rotation.
Musicflaunt.com

Cmagic5 | Feisty New Video for “Love Me If You Can''

Following the release of her debut album, , Toronto teen artist Cmagic5 is now unveiling a new music video for “Love Me If You Can.” The sassy visual is empowering and inspirational, with each and every word being emphasized with her bold movements. Through vibrant flashing lights, multiple costume changes and fierce dance moves, she makes sure you listen to what she has to say, marking her territory from the very first second.
Musicgratefulweb.com

GW Video Premiere: Flying Buffaloes' "A New Day Is Gonna Dawn"

Following a tumultuous 2020, East Nashville-based, alt-country/roots rockers FLYING BUFFALOES emerge to deliver a message of hope for brighter days ahead with their latest single, "A New Day is Gonna Dawn." Co-written collectively by FLYING BUFFALOES and produced by Donnie Reis (Home Free, Lewis Brice, John McLaughlin, Emma Zander, Caroline Glaser, and more) at Twelve 3 South Recording, the track features the group's trademark tight harmonies and soaring instrumental solos, and echoes the group's sanguine approach to times of trouble--to fight through the darkness with positivity and light.
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Jessica Morale Shares New Pop Anthem “deadbeat generation”

Rising alt-pop singer Jessica Morale hails from South Florida and has impressed both live and in the studio. Her sound marries an ear for unforgettable hooks with dark alternative atmopshere, and clean production values. All of these elements come together in her latest single “deadbeat generation,” which we’re premiering today. It the latest preview of her upcoming album Phases, which will be released later this year.
Musicamericanahighways.org

Video Premiere

Americana Highways is happy to present this video premiere of Jackson Emmer’s song “90’s Tacoma,” which was written by Jackson Emmer and Terry Klein. The video is performed by: Jackson Emmer on vocals and guitar; Joe D’Esposito on fiddle and harmony vocals; Mike Facey on bass; and Kevin Matthews on drums. The video is by […]
Musicwbgo.org

Joey Alexander Captures the Moment in an Uplifting New Single, "Summer Rising"

Pianist Joey Alexander has a few associations with the onset of summer. "I think summer is a time where we flourish," he tells WBGO. "It’s a time of maturing. So I decided to write this tune in the sense of being hopeful, looking forward to a time when we can perform, and in this uncertainty, we don’t feel obligated and we don’t feel stuck."
Columbus, OHundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: The Roof Dogs Debut New Video For “Summer In Algeria”

For most bands, moving to a city like Chicago is a big step, offering the chance to get your name out on a thriving local scene. For rising indie rock outfit The Roof Dogs though, things didn’t go to plan, with the band moving to the city from Columbus, Ohio only months before the pandemic began. Fortunately, the band has stayed busy, releasing their latest single, “Summer in Algeria,” along with the song’s B-side, “Devotion,” as a 7” with Broom Closet Records. Now the band is back, sharing their new music video for “Summer in Algeria,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Reliant Tom Return with Upbeat Nostalgia on New Song “When We Were Young”

A year after releasing their excellent, deeply personal sophomore album Play and Rewind, Reliant Tom is back with a new single. Called “When We Were Young,” the song still retains the sonic qualities that made us fall in love with the band and name them our Best New Artist for 2020, but with a bit of a change-up from the mood and atmosphere of their last LP. Instead, this track is more uplifting and hopeful, the sound of us finally pulling ourselves out of a deadly pandemic.
CelebritiesComplex

Premiere: Watch Sha Hef and 183rd’s New Video “Money Counter”

Sha Hef and producer 183rd are set to drop their Weight Watchers EP this Friday (June 4) and “Money Counter” is the first single. Both guys have great chemistry having worked a bunch in the past already. We premiered their track “Time Zones” featuring Jim Jones back in November and needless to say, all of their songs bang. The video was shot and edited by The Daily Gems and it features Hunnid Round Hef cleaning his bread with Ahk in a smoke shop.
Musictheurbantwist.com

Darkside’s Newest Single, “Lawmaker,” Is The First Taste Of Their Upcoming Album “Spiral”

Darkside, Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington’s collaboration project, released their debut album, Psychic, in 2013. For a long period, that was pretty much it from the duo, but things has just changed. They began teasing their return toward the close of last year, and their new album, Spiral, was officially unveiled last month. The album is slated to be released in July, but they’ve already released several sneak peeks.
Musicsonicperspectives.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: Watch TRANSPORT LEAGUE New Lyric Video For “Me, The Cursed”

Time for a new TRANSPORT LEAGUE video, taken from their eagerly awaited upcoming new studio album. “Me The Cursed” is a tormented song, with a structure not-so-usual in the TL camp. However, the progression of the song, the first lines, where a “cursed” Jelencovich speaks his battered mind like ever before, all set a path to one of the heaviest riffs on the Swedes’ career. And it’s BIG!
Musicfolkalley.com

Song Premiere: The Gina Furtado Project, “Made Up My Mind”

Gently cascading banjo runs meet early Sixties crooning pop (think Lesley Gore) on The Gina Furtado Project’s swaying new single. Furtado’s crystalline vocals float above a lush bed of swirling fiddles, guitar, mandolin, bass, and banjo. The song’s instrumental bridge features a scampering fiddle twinning the banjo’s notes, descending into the final verse, and the song’s joyous chorus inspires us to sing along: “It’s been a long time coming but now I know/ There’s always room to grow/There will be people fighting, other people crying/And people who are kind/I’ve made up my mind.” This gem of a song sparkles so brightly that its notes echo in our ears and hearts long after the music has stopped.
Sciencebigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Can You Hear Nature Sing?" by Dot Allison

Scottish singer-songwriter/musician Dot Allison has returned to the music field after take time off to raise a family. She recently released the haunting lead single “Long Exposure,” a harbinger of her upcoming album, Heart-Shaped Scars, which arrives July 30th via SA Recordings. The former frontperson of Scottish chill electro/ambient outfit...
Theater & Danceamericana-uk.com

Video Premiere: Kevin Daniel “Don’t See the Light”

Visually and musically, this is one of those videos that just makes you smile. The sound is bright and layered with Kyle Snuffer’s fabulous baritone saxophone and Alex Bradley’s triumphant trumpet providing upbeat sonic joy. However, as with much of Kevin Daniel’s work, there is a hint of something darker, some melancholy that makes ‘Don’t See the Light’ truly human. When he sings: “It’s the life that I live // And all the lovers I left // I don’t see the light, or my mother’s smile // I look back in shame, realise // I’d do it all the same // I’ll start the fire, lead the devil’s choir,” it speaks of tragedy as Daniel explains: “‘Don’t See The Light’ is essentially about me going to hell. A lover shoots me, I die, and of course I think I’m gonna go to heaven. But at my destination, I don’t see any bright white lights, and I don’t see my mom or her trademark smile, thus, I realise I’m in hell. Regardless, at the end of the song, I look back at my life, and say screw it, I’d do it all the same anyway. In fact, I’ll lead the damned choir of the devil! The song was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville NC and features Logan Jayne on drums, Jon Clayton on guitar, Keith Harry on bass, and Steve Okonski on keys.”