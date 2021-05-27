Quiet Place 2 Director John Krasinski Originally Said No To The Sequel, Teases Third Movie

2018's A Quiet Place was a big hit; it made a lot of money and was a critical success. But director and star John Krasinski wasn't enamored with the idea of making a sequel. Krasinski told Screen Rant that he had no plans to make a sequel. In fact, he said no when he was first approached about it over concerns that it would be seen as a cash grab. But Krasinski eventually agreed to make a sequel because he came up with an idea that he latched onto. The sequel plays with the idea that parents tell their children they can keep them safe, when they know in reality they cannot. This idea felt organic to Krasinsk, and it's why he agreed to get behind the camera again for A Quiet Place II, which opens this weekend after a 14-month delay due to the pandemic.