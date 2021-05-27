Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Carbon Monoxide Leak Found In North Lincoln Senior Living Center

kfornow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–A north Lincoln independent senior living facility had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon, due to a carbon monoxide leak. LFR was called to Stonecliff Estates at 5831 Enterprise Drive, near 27th and Fletcher, where two workers were power washing an underground garage and a safety fan used to detect high-levels of carbon monoxide didn’t start like it should. Crews showed up and got an initial 200ppm reading. CO2 detectors in homes start sounding alert tones at 35ppm.

www.kfornow.com
Lincoln, NE
