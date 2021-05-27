Carbon Monoxide Leak Found In North Lincoln Senior Living Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–A north Lincoln independent senior living facility had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon, due to a carbon monoxide leak. LFR was called to Stonecliff Estates at 5831 Enterprise Drive, near 27th and Fletcher, where two workers were power washing an underground garage and a safety fan used to detect high-levels of carbon monoxide didn't start like it should. Crews showed up and got an initial 200ppm reading. CO2 detectors in homes start sounding alert tones at 35ppm.