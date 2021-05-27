Carbon Monoxide Leak Found In North Lincoln Senior Living Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 17)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots from Friday night in the area of 43rd and Baldwin Avenue. Investigators say that officers talked to a 23-year-old woman, who said she was at a barbecue with some friends and neighbors when they heard several pops. Police say the woman felt something graze her right hand and found a small cut, about 1/8 inch long, on her index finger.