I have spent the last 2+ months away in Toronto. I don’t know if you have ever been outside of your home for an extended period of time, but it’s a surreal. You forget where you live and just inherit your current environment as your home. At least for me, I need my space to compose my thoughts, feelings, emotions… Not having that space to decompress, just had my head working on overtime telling me to “go! go! go!” Or was that my friend yelling at me to get up and come have a drink (or 8) with her?