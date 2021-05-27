New program in downtown Kalamazoo is aimed at improving the appearance of the city

Downtown Geneva is going green with new dedicated recycling containers being installed on South Third Street this week as part of a new pilot program. Shopping and dining patrons will be able to conveniently recycle empty bottles and aluminum cans at each cross street from James to South streets. The Third Street containers – five decorative blue metal cans and five Lakeshore Recycling Systems carts – will include signage to notify the public that the receptacles should only be used for recycling.