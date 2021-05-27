New program in downtown Kalamazoo is aimed at improving the appearance of the city
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A new program has been launched in downtown Kalamazoo to make it a safer, cleaner place to be. The Downtown Kalamazoo Ambassador Program started last week, through the Downtown Kalamazoo Partnership, and its five full-time employees are responsible for several tasks, including emptying trash, cleaning graffiti, power-washing sidewalks, and other things that need attention but have been neglected.go955.com