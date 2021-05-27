Ghostbuster Slimer and Terror Dog Mugs: Who You Gonna Drink From?
You’ve just spent a long day busting ghosts; what do you want when you get back to your firehouse base? Exactly, a nice cold drink out of a mug that reminds you of the day you just spent ghostbusting. And Middle of Beyond has just the vessels you’re looking for with these 24-ounce Slimer and Terror Dog ceramic drinking mugs. I can already feel Egon patting me on the back for a job well done, then taking it all back after he realizes I accidentally freed all the ghosts from the Containment Unit.technabob.com