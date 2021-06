(Wayne County, IN)--Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says he will issue an executive order early this week requiring people to file for unemployment benefits to prove they are searching for work. It comes at a time when businesses in Richmond and across the region are desperate for employees. Many, especially restaurants, have had to reduce their hours. Wayne County had 112 jobless claims last week. In 56 of the last 59 weeks, Wayne County has had at least a hundred claims. Before Covid-19 and the benefits that came with it, Wayne County averaged about 20 filings per week.