Game company Square Enix has released a long gameplay clip of upcoming video game Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade featuring new character Yuffie. The footage uploaded by media outlet IGN showcased how Yuffie moves on the battlefield, how she attacks her enemies, how fast the gameplay is, and what kind of mechanics are unique to her only. The first thing players will notice is that she moves quite differently compared to Cloud and the other party members. She also comes with her companion, a new character from the series, Sonon. He is a non-playable character, but Yuffie and him can combine attacks to deal great damage on enemies.