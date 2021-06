Similar market dynamics are at play as yesterday in absence of key eco/event news. US housing starts unexpectedly fell by 9.5% m/m, but they did surge nearly 20% in March. Building permits (+0.3% m/m) printed near consensus. The data had no impact. European stocks managed a firm start but rapidly drifted south. The EuroStoxx 50 started by setting a minor recovery high but couldn’t consolidate those gains. Technically, it suggests more potential for downward corrections. Main US benchmarks open near yesterday’s closing levels. Long term bond yields stabilize, but give the impression of willing to go somewhat higher, especially in Europe where the German 10y yield moved beyond key -0.15% resistance. Daily changes on the German curve are confined to +0.3 bps. 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany narrow by 2-3 bps. US yields cede 0.1 bp (2-yr) to 1.3 bps (7-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. The dollar remains weak in FX space. The trade-weighted greenback fell below the 90 support area, opening the path for a return to the early January low of 89.21. EUR/USD pierced the 1.22-zone, currently changing hands near 1.2215. A sustained break brings the EUR/USD 1.2349 recovery high rapidly within striking distance. USD/JPY falls below 109, testing this year’s upward trend line. The eco calendar heats up tomorrow with the publication of FOMC Minutes. Investors are eager to find out whether the Fed pays more attention to inflation developments that Powell and the statement suggested. Moreover they’ll be looking for clues on when the asset purchase tapering debate could start.