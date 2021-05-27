Foothill Federal Credit Union finds new CEO at a California peer
Foothill Federal Credit Union in Arcadia, California, has named Michael Terzian president and CEO. He succeeds Brian Hall, who is set to retire this summer. Terzian joins the $647 million-asset Foothill Federal from Partners Federal Credit Union in Burbank, California, where he had worked since 2010. He began his career there as vice president of marketing and ultimately became the credit union’s interim co-CEO.www.americanbanker.com