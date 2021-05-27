Sustainable Overwater Resorts

Check out The Savoury at The Vijitt Resort for mouthwatering Thai fare and casual poolside dining. The spacious restaurant boasts both indoor seating and idyllic outdoor tables overlooking the beautiful beach. We couldn’t get enough of the vast menu during our stay featuring many indulgent dishes sure to please any foodie. Make sure to sample their juicy steaks and burgers, refreshing salads, and our children loved the cheesy pizzas. Other favourites included the "Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls" using fresh raw vegetables and prawns wrapped in a fresh spring roll served with tamarind sauce, the Avocado Shrimp Cocktail using fresh steamed shrimp and salad leaves with Avocado and Cocktail Sauce, the Seared Tuna Nicoise Salad using Grilled Fresh Tuna with Mixed Leaves, Carrot, Potato, Tomato, French Beans, Onions, Boiled Eggs, Capers, Anchovies and Dijon Mustard Dressing, the Spicy Honey Chicken using Fried Chicken with a spicy-sweet-sour sauce Malaysian style served with Roti Bread. The highlight was the authentic, flavour filled Thai cuisine including many of our favourites such as the “Pla Thod Krob & Yum Mamuang” Fried Whole Fish with Green Mango Salad and Sweet & Sour Sauce, the indulgent “Moo Hong” Pork Belly Stew in Garlic, Coriander Root and Brown Sauce, and the fragrant “Gaeng Som Pla” Southern Style Yellow Curry Lemon The Vijitt Style with Fish Fillet and Vegetables. Pair your meal with a few tropical cocktails or fresh fruit shakes and don’t forget to try the iconic Thai iced tea. A great spot for family or group dining while you are staying in the Rawaii area.