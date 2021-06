Has anyone else played Pokémon GO so much for so long that they get nostalgic for the (somewhat) recent past? Niantic has changed the game quite a bit as a response to the pandemic, with much of the features that once required players to go out into the world tweaked so that they can be played from home. Let's look back to late 2019, when there was a glitch with Team GO Rocket leaders that could be exploited by dedicated checks at a real-life location. Let's look back… to the Team GO Rocket Shiny Shadow hack.