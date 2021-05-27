Deal: Eventide H9 plug-ins with over 67% discount until June 6!
9 days left — Approximate reading time: 1 Minute. Software and hardware powerhouse Eventide has lowered the prices of its H9 plug-ins for a limited time. The discounts reach at up to 67 percent off the regular price! Included in the sale are the Eventide Blackhole, UltraTap, Spring, CrushStation, MicroPitch, Rotary Mod, Crystals, TriceraChorus plug-ins and the complete H9 bundle with all of these effects. These are tempting offers for some very high quality effects!www.gearnews.com