Deal: Eventide H9 plug-ins with over 67% discount until June 6!

gearnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article9 days left — Approximate reading time: 1 Minute. Software and hardware powerhouse Eventide has lowered the prices of its H9 plug-ins for a limited time. The discounts reach at up to 67 percent off the regular price! Included in the sale are the Eventide Blackhole, UltraTap, Spring, CrushStation, MicroPitch, Rotary Mod, Crystals, TriceraChorus plug-ins and the complete H9 bundle with all of these effects. These are tempting offers for some very high quality effects!

www.gearnews.com
Computersrekkerd.org

Save up to 80% on Eventide Audio’s H9 Plug-in Series

Eventide Audio has launched a limited time promotion with discounts of up to 80% off on the H9 Plug-in Series audio effect plugins. The sale includes Blackhole, CrushStation, Crystals, MangledVerb, MicroPitch, Octavox, Rotary Mod, ShimmerVerb, Spring, TriceraChorus, and UltraTap. Individual plugins are only $39 USD each, while the H9 Plug-in Series Bundle comprising all 11 plugins is $299 USD (regular $499 USD).
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Snag a Surface Pro 7 at a discount over Memorial Day weekend

The original 2-in-1 This Surface Pro 7 bundle comes with a black Type Cover and has a low starting price. The Intel Core i3 model of the Surface Pro 7 isn't for everyone but can handle everyday computing tasks. $699 isn't the lowest price that the Surface Pro 7 with...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

The Days of Play sale is live with discounts on over 400 PlayStation titles

Sony’s ‘Days of Play’ sale has officially arrived, bringing with it discounts on some of the most popular PlayStation 5 titles. These new offers are in addition to temporary price reductions for some of the PlayStation 4’s biggest exclusives. The sale offers discounts on more than 400 PlayStation titles, including...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Nintendo eShop sale discounts a variety games until June 1

The Nintendo eShop’s current sale offers a variety of notable games at a discounted rate. Some of the titles include Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Okami HD, Mortal Kombat 11, and Torchlight III. These games are discounted until June 1st at 2:59am ET/11:59pm PT. Sale of the High Seas. These sales...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions delayed until June

Apple were supposed to launch their new Podcasts Subscriptions at the end of last month, the launch will now happen this month, the new subscription service was originally announced back in April. Apple has sent out a message to podcast creators to let them know that the launch of the...
Video GamesIGN

Daily Deals: PS5 Games Discounted at Amazon

This Saturday brings with it a lot of interesting deals. If your one of the lucky few to own a PS5, there's some great games discounted at Amazon this weekend. If that's not your jam, we have some excellent deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses, Beef Jerky and a few vacuums too.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Get a massive $708 discount on Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. You can now get a massive discount on unlocked Surface Duo devices from Microsoft Store and Amazon US. Find the details below. Amazon US:. Microsoft Store US:. The full specs include:. ScreenDual-pane 5.6...
Carsphilkotse.com

Honda BR-V available with P60K cash discount this June

Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI), the official business unit of Honda in the country, is offering the “Race to Great Deals” which provides cash discounts and flexible payment schemes on its vehicles including the Honda BR-V. The said promo will run until the end of June only. Honda Cars Philippines'...
Technologybackendnews.net

realme offers up to 50% discount on smartphones at 6.6 Mid-Year Sale

Today, consumers can look forward to deals of up to 50% off on realme’s smartphones, audio products, and other TechLife offerings. As part of Lazada’s 6.6 Mid-Year Sale, realme will be offering the recently launched realme 8 and realme 8 Pro at P1,500 off. It is built with an MTK Helio G95 processor and also comes packed with a 64MP camera, 30W Dart Charge, and 5,000 mAh battery. While The realme 8 Pro comes with a 108MP quad rear camera setup and will be available at P15,490.
ElectronicsCNET

Best router deals before Amazon Prime Day: Upgrade to mesh or Wi-Fi 6 at a discount

Amazon Prime Day is slated for just a few weeks from now on June 21-22, but it's never too soon to start shopping for a new router for a decent price. Now's the time to start at least planning to upgrade to a home-wide mesh system, a current-gen Wi-Fi 6 router or a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 5 model. That's doubly true if you and other family members will still be working from home for the near future, or if someone in the household has become an avid gamer. The right router quarterbacking your home network can make a huge difference.
Shoppingbackendnews.net

Free smartphones, vouchers, big discounts at Oppo’s 6.6. sale on Shopee

Oppo is currently holding its biggest midyear sale yet. Starting today until June 8, 2021 on Shopee’s 6.6 Mid-year Sale, the global smart device brand will be giving away free gadgets, including mobile phones and earphones and offer free shipping and store vouchers, alongside discounts of up to 63% nationwide.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Deal alert: Rs 10,000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is the middle child in the company’s flagship lineup for the year, balancing features and price. If you were looking to buy one, this month is a great time to do so as its price in India is down by Rs 10,000 along with some other offers.
ShoppingPosted by
Robb Report

Deal Sheet: From Margiela to APC, the Most Luxurious Discounts Online This Week

With summer on the horizon and some parts of the world opening up little by little, it’d be a shame not to be prepared for last-minute jaunts to your favorite destinations—or somewhere you’ve never been before. Luckily, whether you’re itching to get back to jet-setting (or you’re staying firmly at home for the time being), some of the best luxury brands and retailers are currently offering discounts on everything from warm-weather clothing to high-end kitchen gear. A look at the best deals you can find online right now, below.
ShoppingRecycled Crafts

Accuquilt May And June Discount Codes

Buy 2, Get 1 FREE GO! Dies, Qubes and Accessories (Use Code: GOFOR3) May 2021 Die to Try – GO! Basket of Lilies – Now only $99.99. New Customers: Receive a FREE GO! Outside the Box Book – Just Pay Shipping. Use code GOBOOK. MAY FABRIC CUTTER MANIA: Free GO!...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) discounted at Amazon

Amazon is now offering a discount of $10 on the purchase of the third-gen Echo Dot, so it’s now easier for you to own the smart speaker. Amazon Echo Dot’s third generation is now selling at a price point of $29.99, down from its original price point of $39.99 at Amazon. So, if you cash in on the deal today, you’ll be paying $10 less than the original price point. The deal is available for a limited time only, so you better make the purchase right now.
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

Memorial Day 2021: A guide to finding the best deals and discounts

May 24—STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Memorial Day is one of the best times of year for sales, as retailers share exciting deals on everything from mattresses, technology, spring clothing, outdoor furniture and more. Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 31, this year, and retailers will be offering deals both online...