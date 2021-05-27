Deal: Eventide H9 plug-ins with over 67% discount until June 6!

With summer on the horizon and some parts of the world opening up little by little, it’d be a shame not to be prepared for last-minute jaunts to your favorite destinations—or somewhere you’ve never been before. Luckily, whether you’re itching to get back to jet-setting (or you’re staying firmly at home for the time being), some of the best luxury brands and retailers are currently offering discounts on everything from warm-weather clothing to high-end kitchen gear. A look at the best deals you can find online right now, below.