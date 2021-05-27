REPORT: GWI Consumer trends in 2021

This year has brought on consumer behavior shifts that have had a major impact on the restaurant business. While consumers cut back on spending, we recognized many would still be looking to break up the monotony of being stuck at home, working long hours to keep essential businesses running, or just didn’t want to give up the foods they love. To thrive during this period, we took the approach of doubling down on marketing around our shops to make sure anyone making a restaurant purchase would have Capriotti’s top of mind.