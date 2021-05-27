Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?

By Moon Nahm, M.D./UAB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How could anything developed this quickly be safe?. For many Americans, the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines less than a year after the pandemic began is, quite literally, unbelievable. That skepticism, in turn, is contributing to hesitancy to get the shot — especially among those concerned that the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines rely on messenger RNA, or mRNA, to induce protection. This is the first time that any mRNA vaccine has been approved for human use.

Public HealthWCVB

Can people who had COVID-19 skip the second vaccine dose?

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — People who have had COVID-19 in the past should still continue to receive both doses of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccines, a Massachusetts doctor says. Dr. Todd Ellerin, with South Shore Health, explains that future research could change guidance currently offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WorldTimes Daily

Study: Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines appear safe, effective

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm appear safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
CancerNature.com

The COVID vaccine pioneer behind southeast Asia’s first mRNA shot

ChulaCov19 designer Kiat Ruxrungtham talks about his aim to make Thailand an mRNA vaccine hub, and the challenge of competing with bigger rivals. Thailand is about to launch human trials of its first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. If it is successful, the country could emerge as an important supplier of mRNA vaccines in Asia, making it a small but significant player in the dash to adopt the new technology.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Global Dengue Virus Infections Far Surpass COVID-19 – New Discovery Could Aid Vaccine Development

Dengue immune function discovery could benefit much-needed vaccine development. Despite a daunting more than 130 million cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections to date worldwide, another global pathogen — the Aedes mosquito-borne dengue virus — saw a record number of over 400 million cases in 2019. But vaccine development has been challenging due to the need to protect equally against all four dengue strains. The discovery of new possible biomarkers to predict clinical and immune responses to dengue virus infection, published today (May 24, 2021) in Nature Communication, could be critical to informing future vaccines.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says This One Thing Is Most Likely to Cause COVID After Vaccination

Since the first two COVID vaccines were first approved six months ago, we've been hearing that they're about 95 percent effective. But what you may not realize is that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID cases, which still leaves a chance of asymptomatic infection and a small margin of vaccine recipients who could come down with a symptomatic case. The point of the vaccine, however, is to stop severe cases and based on the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's doing its job. According to their findings as of April 30, only 1,155 of the 101 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have come down with a severe or fatal case of COVID, meaning 0.001 percent. However, there is one clear commonality among those who develop COVID after vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsWorld Health Organization

COVID-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) reviews cases of mild myocarditis reported with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

The COVID-19 subcommittee of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) is reviewing reports of a small number of cases of myocarditis reported in individuals vaccinated with the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The subcommittee noted that in most of the reported cases, the individuals have recovered. The subcommittee is soliciting and monitoring for additional information to assess for any relationship to COVID-19 vaccination.