TAMUC Alum Competing for Title of Ms. Wheelchair USA

A Texas A&M University-Commerce alum is competing for a national honor as she attempts to be crowned Ms. Wheelchair USA. Kenda Felker was recently named Ms. Wheelchair for the Southwestern Region and will compete at the national pageant in July. Felker was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 15, and lost the use of her legs 12 years ago. The Ms. Wheelchair USA pageant aims to show that all women, despite any disability, can be glamorous and exhibit self-confidence in personal, professional and public life. Felker is currently a teacher at Frank Stone Middle School in Paris, Texas, and she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2000 from A&M-Commerce after double-majoring in Economics/Finance and Agricultural Economics. Felker was recently featured in a story by Dallas-Fort Worth TV station WFAA. See the WFAA story.