CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Alexander Resident Lauded For Service

By stabinski
calais.news
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Maine Ham Radio Society recognized Alexander resident Roger Holst for his many years of...

calais.news

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Council Will Require Resident to Connect to Water Service

N Ackley property owner will be required to install a service line to a home on 10th Avenue despite asking for a waiver from the City. The decision to force the connection to comply with City Ordinance 90.03 was made at the Ackley Council’s meeting held on October 13. Discussion...
ACKLEY, IA
News & Review

Service-enriched housing helps residents thrive

Affordable housing complex offers residents more than a place to live. In a typical apartment, rent just buys you space for the month. For residents of Volunteers of America’s affordable housing complexes, living is not only more affordable, it comes with a hand up: VOA-owned and operated housing communities offer support and resources that can help with navigating social service programs, employment assistance, financial literacy, health care and more.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Durango Herald

Senior residents of low-income apartments in Durango watch as services decline

Residents of Cedar View Apartments in north Durango are upset with the lack of management provided by Volunteers of America, which operates the low-income housing option for seniors 62 and older. “We’ve been without a manager for a year,” said 83-year-old Cedar View resident Shirley Roberts. “Things have declined at...
DURANGO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
NBC Connecticut

Town of Vernon to Offer Free Mental Health Services For Residents

The Town of Vernon is now offering free mental health services to residents suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. Announced in a press release on Wednesday, the Vernon Town Council unanimously agreed to authorize Town Administrator Michael Purcaro to sign a contract to fund social services for the residents of Vernon to utilize.
VERNON, CT
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Updates on lead water service line replacements available for Jackson residents

JACKSON MI – The city of Jackson has launched a service to help residents “stay in the loop” as it replaces lead water service lines. The city expects to replace more than 11,000 lead service lines in the 35 years at an estimated cost of $120 million. City residents can learn what they need to know about the lead line replacement program by visiting cityofjackson.org/liningupjackson.
JACKSON, MI
Sentinel

M-J services marks Residents’ Rights Month

LEWISTOWN — October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities. The theme for Residents’ Rights Month 2021 is “Reclaiming My Rights, My Home, My Life” to acknowledge the impact of this past year on residents, and highlight the need for residents’ rights to be recognized, recovered, and reasserted.
LEWISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ham Radio#Bluebird#Club#W1lh
cascadebusnews.com

Serenity Lane Bend Moving to New Office to Enhance Services for Central Oregon Residents

Serenity Lane is offering treatment for substance use disorder in its new Bend office at 920 SW Emkay Drive, Suite 104, located in the Shevlin Business Park. Serenity Lane has been providing outpatient treatment in Bend for more than 25 years, serving all of Central Oregon from its previous facility. Now, Serenity Lane has moved to a larger building with more amenities.
BEND, OR
WMUR.com

Some Keene residents without gas service for third day

KEENE, N.H. — Some Keene residents Friday were on their third day of not having heat or hot water. Liberty Utilities officials said they had to shut off gas earlier in the week to about 1,100 customers after a problem at its production plant. Officials said most major customers were restored Thursday, but crews now have to reset individual meters, a labor-intensive process.
KEENE, NH
thecranberryeagle.com

Proclamations laud work of county 911 center

BUTLER TWP — Grateful elected officials on Friday lauded the county's 911 center for being selected as the Butler County Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Community Champion for 51 years of service to the county. The county commissioners; state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, R-21st; state Rep. Marci Mustello, R-11th; and John Fazio,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newschannel20.com

New service to help businesses, residents navigate available pandemic relief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development (OPED) is launching a new tool to make it easier for businesses and residents to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The service will allow businesses and residents to enter their information on the OPED website, and then find...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newjerseyhills.com

South Branch Emergency Services asks residents to support 2021 Fund Drive

CLINTON - South Branch Emergency Services (SBES), the mostly volunteer rescue squad agency that covers Clinton Township, the Town of Clinton, High Bridge Borough, Lebanon Borough, and portions of Franklin Township and Union Township, is holding its 2021 fundraising drive. South Branch Emergency Services (SBES) is led and largely staffed...
CLINTON, NJ
Yankton Daily Press

City Employee Lauded By State Group

A city employee has been recognized for his dedication to forwarding the goals of a state organization despite difficult times. Tanner Hanson, who has served as Yankton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant superintendent since 2014, has also been active with the South Dakota Water Environment Association (SDWEA), which aims to connect water utility providers across the state.
YANKTON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy