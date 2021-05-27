Alexander Resident Lauded For Service

LEWISTOWN — October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities. The theme for Residents’ Rights Month 2021 is “Reclaiming My Rights, My Home, My Life” to acknowledge the impact of this past year on residents, and highlight the need for residents’ rights to be recognized, recovered, and reasserted.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO