Madison, WI

City and MMSD Partner to Provide Free Summer Bus Passes to All Middle and High School Students for the First Time

 9 days ago

As part of Mayor Satya Rhode-Conway’s MetroForward >> initiative, a major investment in Madison mass transit, the City of Madison is teaming up with the Madison Metropolitan School District to distribute a summer Metro Transit pass to ALL middle and high school students for the first time. Previously only a small number of students were eligible for free summer passes.

“As the City emerges from COVID-19, residents are hopping back on the bus. This initiative is going to help Madison’s youth access jobs, school, City parks, pools and more this summer,” said Mayor Satya. “In the big picture, our investments in the City’s Metro Forward plan help us achieve climate, equity, and economic goals all at the same time.”

The City is involved in a Metro redesign process and the construction of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system to shorten commutes for riders and cut down on transfers, which disproportionately impact low-income riders and people of color. Mass transit is also key to Madison’s efforts to reach its climate goals, as emissions from cars are a major source of pollution in the City.

"For the last 14 months Madison youth have missed out on important activities and opportunities central to a young person's life – summer jobs, serving the community, internships, apprenticeships, hanging out with friends," said Dr. Carlton Jenkins, Superintendent of Schools for the Madison Metropolitan School District. "I want to thank Metro Transit for helping our students get back on track.”

Free passes will be distributed to all middle and high school students 6th grade and up starting June 2 through June 16. Passes will then be available again for pickup from school summer semester sites starting on Monday, June 21. Each individual school will communicate to students how to pick up a pass.

Students that live in Madison, but attend other school districts are also eligible for the summer pass and can pick them up at Metro Transit (1245 E. Washington Ave., Ste. 201.)

Passes are also available for out-of-town students at Metro Transit for $35. Passes can also be purchased online at mymetrobus.com/buyonline.

Passes are valid for the summer from Wednesday, June 9 through Monday, September 7. This special summer program provides free rides to students attending 6th grade next year through those that have just graduated from high school to make it easier to get around to work, school and fun summer destinations. Per federal transportation requirements, masks are still required this summer on public transit.

Passes will be made available as free rides provided by Metro Transit as well as MMSD’s annual summer Metro Transit contribution.

Metro is in the process of a comprehensive route redesign. As students are riding the bus this summer, they’re encouraged to let Metro know where else they’d like to see Metro go in the future. What job or social destinations are we not serving? What would you like to see our transit system do? Those can be emailed to MetroRedesign@mymetrobus.com. Route improvements are expected to be implemented starting in August 2022, with more coming in August 2023.

For more information, contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4466. Complete information is also available at mymetrobus.com/freesummerpass.

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

