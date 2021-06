In case you missed it, last week Blackmagic Design updated Davinci Resolve Studio and Fusion Studio to version 17.2. Both updates add improved performance and fixes. This software update adds improved startup performance and changes the default save setting to live save, as well as adding support for applying and managing crossfades in the Fairlight timeline and for controlling track processing order in the Fairlight mixer. This update also adds support for Fusion template bundles along with the ability to decode AV1 clips on Windows machines and support to decode MKV clips across all platforms. DaVinci Resolve Studio 17.2 also includes support for renaming individual timeline clips and setting handles when performing audio-only renders. This version requires a DaVinci Resolve Studio license dongle or software activation code.