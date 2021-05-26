Perfect Hot Milk Cake (30-Minute Recipe)

It's the season of backyard barbeques and neighborhood potlucks, a time when small gatherings can quickly turn into large parties. Amongst the various salads and grilled meats of your summer spreads, there is always room for a crowd pleaser casserole. And perhaps none pleases a crowd quite like the American classic, macaroni and cheese. As with any national favorite, there are countless variations and regionally specific recipes for this cheesy comfort, all of which are a million times better than anything that is made from neon orange powder in a box. Here, I have a creamy cheese sauce that thickens in the oven, speckled with bright red pimentos, and finished with a crispy golden breadcrumb topping.