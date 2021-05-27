Marilyn Belz, z”l, Remembered at YU’s Arbesfeld Program
On Sunday, May 23, YU’s Sunday morning Arbesfeld Yom Rishon Program memorialized philanthropist Marilyn Belz, z”l, who passed away on December 22, 2020, at the age of 91, from COVID-19 complications. Together with her husband of 72 years, Jack Belz, yibadel l’chaim, she promoted the visual arts and music through her generosity of spirit and philanthropy. Known for her beauty, kindness and graciousness, Marilyn Belz worked alongside her husband Jack, developer and downtown Memphis visionary, in establishing centers of culture in every corner of Memphis. Together they founded the Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art, and lent support to some of Memphis’ most influential cultural, arts and religious institutions from the Orpheum Theater to the Memphis Jewish Home and Rehab.jewishlink.news