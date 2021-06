Local first responders extricated the driver of a pickup truck after his vehicle careened off of U.S. Highway 2 and tore through a roadside home just outside of Libby. The driver was heading southbound on the afternoon of May 12 when he swerved across four lanes of traffic, clipped a telephone pole and crashed into a house on the east side of the street. Aidan Schaffer, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, said speed and reckless driving likely played a role in the crash. Schaffer said law enforcement was still investigating any other factors that might have contributed to the wreck.