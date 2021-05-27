REPORT: Morning Consult’s Most Trusted Brands™

Fashion brands are among those that are being most heavily targeted by cybersquatters, according to a study from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (“EUIPO”). In furtherance of its newly-released report, “Focus on Cybersquatting: Monitoring and Analysis,” the European intellectual property body investigated nearly 1,000 brand-name bearing domains across a number of industries during the first quarter of 2020 – focusing on 20 key brands (which were not specifically named in the report) – in order to identify “suspicious uses of [those brands’] trademarks in registered domain names and analyze the techniques used by cybersquatters to take advantage of” those unaffiliated brands.