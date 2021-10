Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone have always had a vast abundance of fans attached to the experiences offered by the venerated studios behind the series. Every so often, rewards for players to collect for free will be available and especially so through the Amazon prime system where Call of Duty prime gaming rewards will be present for players to pick up and use in-game. The month of October gives players an opportunity to snag a full bundle of items through Amazon Prime. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the bundle and how to claim all of the rewards.

