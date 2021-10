Schererville Baseball Little League President Christian Flores says he enjoys seeing boys and girls suit up and play the game that is known as America’s pastime. But what he really is most proud of is hearing stories of youth impacting the community by singing Christmas carols for Hospice of the Calumet Area, creating the Marty Ewing Jr. fundraiser for the former player who was shot in the neck in college, or parents and youth cleaning the ballfields together before, during and after the season.

SCHERERVILLE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO