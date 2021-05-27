Cancel
Powell, WY

Summer Reading Tails and Tales Edition

By Karen Horner
Powell Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is finally over and summer reading is here. This summer will prove to be one of our biggest programs we have offered. Park County Library is offering summer reading for all ages. Along with the joy of reading we will have fun programs and events at all three of our libraries. Summer reading begins June 1 and ends July 23 for the Powell Library. Adults, teens and children earn tickets for every book they read and can then use these tickets for prizes or donate to a worthy cause. Stop by the Powell Library and sign up for summer reading and enjoy all the wonderful reading rewards and great programs we will be offering.

