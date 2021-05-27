Red Velvet French Toast Recipe

By now, it has become more or less common knowledge that "French fries" may or may not have come to us from France, but rather, from Belgium. As the story goes, the French-speaking citizens of that municipality had long been quite fond of fried fish, but when their local pond froze over one particularly cold winter during the late 17th century, they found themselves searching for an acceptable alternative and ultimately turned, quite successfully as it turned out, to the humble potato for sustinence (via BBC). But what if we were to tell you that French fries don't even have to be "fried" per se? Well, at least not deep-fried.