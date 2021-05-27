Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC rebound short-lived, bears target $34,000

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. On the BTC/USD daily chart, as depicted, it is now imperative that the lines of $40,000 and $35,000 are needed to be made immediate resistance and support levels. Around those points, the crypto market’s value features in ranges. Currently, a very light bearish candlestick is in the making toward the immediate support level. As regards the indicators’ posture, there have been no tangible changes until the present. Both the bearish trend-line and the 14-day SMA trend-line are aligned downward to locate a position around the immediate resistance line as the 50-day SMA indicator is located over them a bit above the resistance level of $45,000. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the overbought region with a slight sign of crossing the lines toward the south to suggest that selling pressure is somewhat ongoing.