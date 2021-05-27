Cancel
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC rebound short-lived, bears target $34,000

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price is facing stiff resistance ahead. Given the high number of underwatered investors, more selling can be expected at every upswing. Losing $40,586 as support could see BTC dive to $34,049. Bitcoin price struggles to recover as uncertainty mounts in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin price doomed to head lower.

Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin Price Analysis: 06 June

Bitcoin Cash maintained its rangebound movement but remained vulnerable to incoming selling pressure. Bitcoin SV presented a critical region to reclaim between its 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci levels. Finally, Litecoin threatened to drop to its demand zone in the event of a breakdown from $156. Bitcoin Cash [BCH]. On the...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Bitcoin Signals Fresh Increase, Here’s Why $37K Is The Key

Bitcoin price retested the $35,000 support level against the US Dollar. BTC is now rising, but it must clear $37,000 and the 100 hourly SMA for a steady increase. Bitcoin is recovering higher from the $35,000 support zone. The price is currently well below $37,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bears batter Bitcoin market sentiment as Bitfinex margin shorts surge 378%

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls should brace for a potential onslaught from bears as the number of margined short positions on Bitfinex jumps by a little over 378%. Known to most by the ticker BTCUSD Shorts, the dataset records the number of bearish positions in the Bitcoin market. In simple terms, traders borrow funds from Bitfinex — their broker — to trade bet on bearish outcomes for the instrument BTC/USD. Meanwhile, the value of opened short positions is measured in BTC.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Forex And Cryptocurrency Forecast

EUR/USD. When giving their forecast for the previous week, 50% of analysts expected the dollar to strengthen and the EUR/USD pair to fall to the 1.2000 area, 30% voted for the continuation of the sideways trend in the channel, 1.2125-1.2265, and another 20% supported the breakdown of the upper boundary of this channel.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Consolidates Around $2.8K But is a Bullish Breakout Inbound?

ETH/USD – Market Continues Consolidation Inside Triangle. Key Support Levels: $2715, $2600, $2470. Key Resistance Levels: $2892, $3000, $3135. ETH is up by a substantial 18% over the week as it trades at around $2800 but still resides inside the ascending triangle pattern. The roof is at $2891 (bearish .382 Fib), and ETH has been stuck here for the past fortnight.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Look for Direction

Bitcoin initially dropped during the trading session on Friday, dipping below the 200-day EMA. However, by the end of the session we have simply balanced just above it, and now it looks as if the market is still in its “wait-and-see” mode that it has been in for a while.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Top five cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, THETA

Bitcoin is on the verge of a trend defining move and if bulls succeed, ETH, ADA, SOL and THETA could rally higher. When the sentiment in the market turns bearish, every bit of negative news, however insignificant, pulls the price down as traders panic sell. This is what happened after China’s social media giant, Weibo, suspended a number of crypto-related accounts and triggered fears that a wider crackdown could occur.
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Quieter start to trading week - Jun. 7

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are a bit higher in early U.S. trading Monday, in a slow start to the trading week, compared to the past couple weeks. Recent price action formed a bearish symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily bar chart. The Bitcoin bears have the overall near-term technical advantage and prices are still in a near-term downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE awaits trigger for 30% advance

Dogecoin price consolidates around $0.367, awaiting a lift-off. A decisive close above $0.40 will confirm the start of an upswing. The bullish thesis will face invalidation if DOGE creates a new swing low below $0.311. Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

SHIB vs. DOGE – Who Is the Top Dog in Crypto Land? – Altcoins Bitcoin News

Over the last few months two distinct dog cryptocurrencies, shiba inu and dogecoin, have been making waves within the crypto economy. While dogecoin has been around since 2013 and has seen massive gains during the last year, the relatively new ERC20 crypto shiba inu has jumped significantly in value as well.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Falls as Bitcoin Trades above $35,000

Since June 4, BTC/USD has been falling after the rejection at the $39,000 high as Bitcoin trades above $35,000. Buyers have been attempting to sustain the BTC price above the $39,000 resistance but were repelled. It becomes possible for Bitcoin to fall after the rejection. BTC’s price has fallen to the low above $35,000. BTC’s price has been hovering above the $35,000 support.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Trades Sideways Below $175

The Litecoin price is caught between the bull and the bear as the price of the cryptocurrency fluctuates sideways below the moving averages. Looking at the daily chart, LTC/USD is still defending the support level of $170 again as the price hovers around $173. The Litecoin price is now moving below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, with the Relative Strength Index (14) indicating a sideways movement. For the time being, the market price is moving within the channel and the technical indicator may be issuing some bearish signals.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Stumble Below $36,000

The Bitcoin price path of least resistance remains below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin loses over $500. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has been struggling to maintain its position above $37,000 and its price saw another dive below the $36,000 mark today. The Bitcoin price is in a dangerous position as the price slipped below the nearest support level of $37,000 during the European session. If the breakthrough is confirmed, the downside momentum will gain traction with the next focus on $35,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages at $36,170 with a decline of 1.86% on the daily price chart.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Crypto week at a glance: Consolidation continues with breakout imminent

The past week has been a period of consolidation while the market is trying to break out from its current levels to regain the bullish trends. We’ve had the 2021 Miami Bitcoin conference, yet another market-moving tweet from Musk, and the continued, unsurprising march of crypto and blockchain adoption taking shape globally with positive news feeding one another.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Value Features in Ranges

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. On the BTC/USD daily chart, as depicted, it is now imperative that the lines of $40,000 and $35,000 are needed to be made immediate resistance and support levels. Around those points, the crypto market’s value features in ranges. Currently, a very light bearish candlestick is in the making toward the immediate support level. As regards the indicators’ posture, there have been no tangible changes until the present. Both the bearish trend-line and the 14-day SMA trend-line are aligned downward to locate a position around the immediate resistance line as the 50-day SMA indicator is located over them a bit above the resistance level of $45,000. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the overbought region with a slight sign of crossing the lines toward the south to suggest that selling pressure is somewhat ongoing.