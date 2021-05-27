Cleveland Indians promote OF Bradley Zimmer; RHP Eli Morgan to start Friday

The Cleveland 2021 baseball season is 20 percent in the books. Here's are a few Mac Snacks to munch on. WHO’S ON FIRST? For casual Cleveland fans, the 2021 roster may seem as confusing as the famous Abbott and Costello routine. Just six current players were wearing an Indian uniform on Mother’s Day 2019: Jose Ramirez, Roberto Perez, Jordan Luplow, Jake Bauers, Shane Bieber, and Zach Plesac. Perez, who along with Ramirez are the only holdovers from that memorable 2016 World Series run, is out until at least July with a broken finger.