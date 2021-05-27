Cleveland Indians promote OF Bradley Zimmer; RHP Eli Morgan to start Friday
DETROIT -- The Indians continue to churn through their roster. As of Thursday morning, they recalled outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Class AAA Columbus. Manager Terry Francona started him in center field in the series finale against the Tigers scheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start at Comerica Park. Francona added that right-hander Eli Morgan will be recalled from Columbus in time to start against Toronto on Friday night in his big-league debut.www.cleveland.com