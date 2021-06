The Food Bank of The Rockies has donated 22 pallets of fresh produce, meat and dairy for distribution to Park County residents. Residents are asked to line up in the rodeo grounds parking lot on Saturday at 1 p.m. People are asked to clear a 4-by-4 foot area in a vehicle for placement of the food boxes. There is no requirement to receive the distribution, but this will be on a first come, first served basis.