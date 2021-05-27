Cancel
Choice Privileges Introduces "Get On The Road. Get Rewarded." Summer Promotion

 11 days ago

Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is helping to make summer travel a little more fun this year with the "Get on the Road. Get Rewarded." promotion. Through July 11, Choice Privileges members who check in for two separate qualifying stays at participating hotels will earn enough reward points that can be redeemed for a $50 gift card with select dining, gas and shopping retailers.

