Study finds possible key to slowing down aging

Birmingham Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles (California) [US], May 27 (ANI): A team of international researchers has found that the Tsimane indigenous people of the Bolivian Amazon experience less brain atrophy than their American and European peers. The decrease in their brain volumes with age is 70 per cent slower than in Western populations. Accelerated brain volume loss can be a sign of dementia.

www.birminghamstar.com
State
California State
