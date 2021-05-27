Isabel Nauman

Isabel is a first year student at the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at Southeast Missouri State University. While pursuing her BFA in musical theatre, she also wishes to expand her horizons by working with the departments of design and tech as well as mass communications. Isabel joined the KRCU team as a Morning Edition host in February of 2019 and, despite the early mornings, has loved all it has to offer. She will be temporarily departing Morning Edition this summer for an internship in her hometown of St. Louis at the Stray Dog Theatre, but is looking forward to returning again in the fall. Isabel has been a big time NPR listener for as long as she can remember, and says she’s excited to have the opportunity to work for her “go-to source for news and entertainment.”