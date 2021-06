Several good Samaritans helped a driver after his ice cream truck went down a cliff near the Hudson River and crashed Thursday in Bergen County, authorities said. The ice cream truck, Lexylicious from Toms River, was headed north on Henry Hudson Drive, toward Ross Dock, in the Fort Lee-section of the Palisades Interstate Park when the driver lost control, according to Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter, of the Palisades Interstate Parkway police.