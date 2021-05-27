Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Greta Thunberg Says The Planet Might Be ‘F*cked’

By Hannah Smith
Posted by 
UNILAD
UNILAD
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Planet Earth is ‘f*cked’ unless we change our ways quickly to fix humanity’s ‘broken relationship with nature’. That’s the verdict from Greta Thunberg, who recently released a new short film titled #ForNature, urging people to make urgent lifestyle changes to prevent further, potentially irreversible harm to the environment. Introducing the...

www.unilad.co.uk
UNILAD

UNILAD

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest News, Entertainment Stories And Viral Videos

 https://www.unilad.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plants And Animals#Planet Earth#Animal Species#Mercy For Animals#Co2#Humanity#Sea Animals#World Biodiversity Day#Extinction#Countless Species#Destruction#Role Animal Agriculture#Industrialised Life#Collaboration#Nature#Animal Products#Livestock#Environment#Agricultural Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
News Break
United Nations
Related
Greta ThunbergThe Daily Star

Greta Thunberg aims to change how food is produced

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has set her sights on changing how the world produces and consumes food in order to counteract a trio of threats: carbon emissions, disease outbreaks and animal suffering. In a video posted on Twitter yesterday, Thunberg said the environmental impact of farming as well as disease outbreaks would be reduced by changing how food was produced. "Our relationship with nature is broken. But relationships can change," Thunberg said in the video marking the International Day of Biological Diversity. Thunberg said the spillover of diseases from animals to humans was caused by farming methods, adding that a move to a plant-based diet could save up to 8 billion tonnes of CO2 each year.
AgricultureTelegraph

Watch: Greta Thunberg: Our relationship with nature is broken, and it links to the Covid crisis

Greta Thunberg has released a new campaign on her Twitter page, calling for human beings to change the way we farm and eat animals. "Up to 75 percent of all new diseases come from other animals because of the way we farm and treat animals. "We are creating the perfect conditions for diseases to spill over from one animal to another, and to us. "The next pandemic could be much, much worse, but we can change."
ChinaPosted by
The Independent

A Chinese newspaper fat shamed Greta Thunberg – and she didn’t hesitate to take them down

Greta Thunberg says she’s adding an attempt by Chinese state media to “fat-shame” her to her resume...The 18-year-old was recently attacked by China Daily – a newspaper owned by the ruling Communist Party – over her criticism of the nation’s carbon emissions.The outlet mocked her weight, and bizarrely called her the “environmental princess”.“Although she claims to be vegetarian, judging from the results of her growth, her carbon emissions are actually not low,” said writer Tang Ge.On Friday she hit back, tweeting: “Being fat-shamed by Chinese state owned media is a pretty weird experience even by my standards. But it’s definitely...
ChinaPosted by
The Independent

Greta Thunberg calls out China for ‘fat-shaming’ her in article questioning if she is really vegetarian

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has called out Chinese state media after an article attempted to “fat-shame” her for being a vegetarian.In an article published last week in the China Daily, an outlet owned by the ruling Communist Party, Ms Thunberg was mocked for her weight and called an “environmental princess”.“Although she claims to be vegetarian, judging from the results of her growth, her carbon emissions are actually not low,” the article stated, which was written by writer Tang Ge, who initially posted the opinion on social media.The article did not go unnoticed by the young activist, who shared a...
ChinaPosted by
The Independent

Why was Greta Thunberg ‘fatshamed’ and accused of being an ‘environmental princess’ by Chinese state media?

Greta Thunberg has managed to get under the skin of the Chinese government after being targeted by the state media in an article that mocked her weight and described her as an “environmental princess.”The 18-year-old environmentalist has previously spoken out about the communist state by posting on social media that climate change cannot be solved until the country “drastically” does more to lower its carbon emissions.It seems Ms Thunberg’s intervention was not welcomed by the Chinese authorities, with an opinion piece appearing shortly after her criticism in the government-controlled media.The Independent has broken down why the green campaigner has been...
Moviesecowatch.com

In New Film, Greta Thunberg Connects the Dots Between Animal Exploitation, Climate Crisis, Pandemics

A new short film featuring climate action leader Greta Thunberg highlights the connections between the climate crisis, ecological emergency, and the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other public health crises that are likely to arise from humans' exploitation of animals — and explains how communities and policymakers can repair people's relationship to wildlife while radically changing our food systems.
Animalsmercyforanimals.org

Greta Thunberg Talks Animals, the Environment, and More in Groundbreaking New Video

In a new video sponsored by Mercy For Animals, environmental activist Greta Thunberg draws connections between animal agriculture and the environmental crisis. Tom Mustill of Gripping Films, who specializes in stories where “people and nature meet,” directed the powerful video. Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist who has been challenging...
Advocacy104.1 WIKY

“Australia’s Greta Thunberg” steps up climate change activism

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Leading thousands of protest marchers through central Sydney and joining a landmark class action lawsuit aren’t the usual activities for most 14-year-olds. But Australian student Izzy Raj-Seppings has abandoned more frivolous extracurricular activities in favour of stepping up pressure on the country’s leadership to battle climate change.
AdvocacySmirs Interior News

From the mouths of babes: It’s time we learned from them

Regardless of how you feel about Greta Thunberg’s activism, you have to admit, for an 18-year-old, she has an impressive resume. Time magazine’s youngest ever Person of the Year (2019), inclusion in Time’s 100 most influential people, Forbes list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women (2019), and three consecutive nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize (2019-2021), to name a few.
TV & VideosRoger Ebert

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

The global warming crisis has, understandably, created its own crisis for some documentary filmmakers. How to get your audience to pay attention, so that they then make a change? The answers have come in different approaches, with some going for the more slice-of-apocalypse presentation (“Aquarela,” highly recommended) or the celebrity-driven (like Al Gore's “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” or whatever documentary Leonardo DiCaprio has recently executive produced). Then there's Netflix's "Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet," a globe-trotting, 75-minute crash course on the many different ways we are trashing our planet, topped with a little bit of optimism about how it's not too late. This unabashed infomerical is broadly affirming, but now I'm worried about the future of urgent issues documentaries.
Sciencebitchute.com

Ep31 Greta: Climate, Acting and Eugenics

A closer look at teen climate activist Greta Thunberg’s ancestral roots and family connections. Acting, science, medicine, politics, climate and eugenics are regular entries in the family CV. Also on:. - Bitchute: oneplusoneequalseleven. - Brand new tube…
EnvironmentParents Magazine

How to Celebrate World Ocean Day With Your Kids

For parents, raising the next generation of environmentally-conscious individuals isn't an easy task. With all the doom and gloom about climate change, it's hard to talk about the planet in its current state. Just take a look at the following statistics:. Around 1 million living species are endangered by climate...
Environmentnewpaper24.com

Teen activist dubbed ‘Australia’s Greta Thunberg’ steps up local weather combat towards PM Scott Morrison’s inaction – NEWPAPER24

Teen activist dubbed ‘Australia’s Greta Thunberg’ steps up local weather combat towards PM Scott Morrison’s inaction. Main hundreds of protest marchers via central Sydney and becoming a member of a landmark class motion lawsuit usually are not ordinary actions for many 14-year-olds.However Australian pupil Izzy Raj-Seppings has deserted extra frivolous extracurricular actions in favour of stepping up strain on the nation’s management to battle local weather change.Raj-Seppings has change into one of many nation’s most outstanding environmental activists since her tear-stained face made international headlines in late 2019 when she stared…
EconomyNPR

Planet Money

TERRY: (Laughter). TERRY: It's actually - Distinguished Doctor Doug is what people call me. ROOSE: Distinguished Doctor Doug is an engineer, an inventor. CHILDS: What's the thing that you're proudest of that you've invented ever?. TERRY: The thing that I'm... CHILDS: Unless it's a state secret. TERRY: (Laughter) Well, there's...
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

Advertisements Harm the Planet, Researchers Say

Part and parcel of modern society, advertisements are so familiar in the background of most of our lives that we probably scarcely notice them. That’s a pity, because − if a new report is right − their influence may be indirectly causing climate and ecological damage. The report, Advertising’s role...
Sciencegallupsun.com

Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World

Western monarch butterflies from the Pacific Northwest to California may not be going extinct as earlier feared, but are instead changing their breeding habitats and adapting to climate change. A Washington State University expert says last winter’s count of the colorful insects revealed a sharp drop, especially across much of Southern California, where the number plunged from about 300,000 three years ago to just 1,914 in 2020. But entomologist David James says large populations were observed by citizen scientists in metropolitan Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, where they had seldom been seen wintering before.