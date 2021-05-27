Greta Thunberg Says The Planet Might Be ‘F*cked’

The global warming crisis has, understandably, created its own crisis for some documentary filmmakers. How to get your audience to pay attention, so that they then make a change? The answers have come in different approaches, with some going for the more slice-of-apocalypse presentation (“Aquarela,” highly recommended) or the celebrity-driven (like Al Gore's “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” or whatever documentary Leonardo DiCaprio has recently executive produced). Then there's Netflix's "Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet," a globe-trotting, 75-minute crash course on the many different ways we are trashing our planet, topped with a little bit of optimism about how it's not too late. This unabashed infomerical is broadly affirming, but now I'm worried about the future of urgent issues documentaries.