Lois Waddell: Athlete of the Week

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Local high school varsity baseball and softball seasons get underway. Saratoga Central Catholic Varsity Baseball picked up their second win of the season in their first Wasaren League game, beating Waterford 8-5 on Saturday, May 8 at home. For Saratoga Central Catholic, Anthony Barile went 2 for 5 with a triple and a run scored. Chris Gill went 2 for 3 with a run scored and a sac fly for an RBI. Ben Hajos went 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Waterford’s Gavin Bodah went 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Winning pitcher Tyler Weygand threw four innings and gave up 2 hits and 1 earned run. He walked 5 and struck out 8. Saratoga Central Catholic’s overall record improves to 2-0. Waterford’s record falls to 1-1.