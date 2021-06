A number of sports are already on their road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with qualifiers already underway. Track and field are getting there, with national trials right around the corner. First, the world’s best will compete this Friday at the 2021 Wanda Diamond League Doha, Qatar. The field is full of past Olympians and Olympic hopefuls for the Tokyo Games. A total of 12 reigning World Champions from 2019 will be in action. Here you can stream the 2021 Doha Diamond League On PremiumTV.