Today, CD Projekt Red Unveils the new Gwent Price of Power Expansion Set, coming to PC, iOS, and Android. Due to unfold onto PC, Apple M1 Macs, iOS, and Android on 8 June, the very first expansion set for Gwent was revealed today. Not to be confused with a stand alone expansions, of which Gwent has had several, the brand new add ons for the Witcher card game are set to plunge players into a three-part story expansion that will further explore the magical realms of CD Projekt’s headline franchise. As the factions of Gwent seek out dark and ancient magics, you’ll uncover the Price Of Power with the very first in the expansion set next month.