‘Clearly hyperbolic’: Rudy Giuliani denies he urged attack on Capitol in ‘trial by combat’ speech

By Dave Goldiner
NY Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Giuliani says he didn’t really mean for anyone to take him seriously when he urged a mob of #MAGA followers to engage in “trial by combat” on Jan. 6 before they stormed the Capitol. President Trump’s former personal lawyer Thursday asserted his fiery speech was “clearly hyperbolic” and claims...

