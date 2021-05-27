‘Clearly hyperbolic’: Rudy Giuliani denies he urged attack on Capitol in ‘trial by combat’ speech

A former federal judge who spent decades pursuing mafia cases as a prosecutor has reportedly been put forward to review the evidence seized in the April raids at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office. According to The Washington Post, retired Judge Barbara Jones has been proposed to review the seized evidence and determine whether any of it should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Jones carried out the same reviewing role, known as a “special master,” in Michael Cohen’s case. Prosecutors who orchestrated the Giuliani raids wrote in court papers filed Thursday night that they believe Jones is the perfect choice “because her background and the resources available to her at her law firm will allow her to complete a privilege review in a fair and efficient manner.” The filings say Giuliani’s lawyer have agreed to Jones being chosen to carry out the review. Federal authorities are investigating whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019.