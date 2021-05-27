Best Western Heats Up The Return Of Travel With New Summer Promotion

Cancel
Phoenix, Arizona – Best Western® Hotels & Resorts cares about making summer travel rewarding for its guests, announcing today the latest “See You Soon” promotion from its award-winning Best Western Rewards (BWR®) program. With this offer, BWR members can earn up to $100 in Best Western Travel Cards® (gift cards) during their summer travels – one $20 gift card is awarded for each night they stay at a Best Western-branded hotel now through September 6, 2021 with a limit of five gift cards.

www.hospitalitynet.org
