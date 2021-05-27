Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

HFTP Announces 2021 Paragon Award Recipients – Tanya Venegas and Sanjay Nadkarni

hospitalitynet.org
 11 days ago

Tanya Venegas, MBA, MHM, CHIA and Sanjay Nadkarni, Ph.D. have been selected as the 2021 Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) Paragon Award recipients for their excellent direction of the HFTP Research Centers and their impactful tutelage over hospitality students and HFTP student members. Venegas is Global Head of Customer Success for HotStats, Inc., but had previously served as director/executive director of the HFTP Americas Research Center at the University of Houston from 2002 – 2018. Nadkarni is Director of Innovation and Research at The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and oversees the HFTP Middle East Research Center, established in 2016. Venegas and Nadkarni will be honored on October 20, 2021 during HFTP’s Annual Business Meeting, held virtually.

www.hospitalitynet.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Entrepreneurship#Compensation And Benefits#Chia#Ph D#The Hftp Research Centers#Global Head#The University Of Houston#Innovation And Research#Annual Business Meeting#Hftp Paragon Award#Hftp Compensation And#The Paragon Award#Hitec Dubai#Chae#Cfe#Twitter#Mhm#Fbha#Cma#Cbv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Businesshospitalitynet.org

HFTP E20X Dubai Competition Debuts in the Middle East with Eight Start-up Competitors, Software Platform Company Hoick Announced Winner of the Judges’ Choice Award

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) successfully featured eight start-up companies with innovative technology solutions at its Entrepreneur 20X (E20X) competition at HITEC® Dubai on June 1, 2021. This was the Dubai debut for E20X, which was first established in 2015 at HITEC North America. The competitors each pitched their solution to a panel of six industry experts for four minutes, which was then immediately followed by four minutes of Q&A from the judges. At the conclusion, the judges selected the top competitor and presented The Judges’ Choice Award, which included a $2,500 USD prize. The 2021 E20X was held at HITEC Dubai co-located with The Hotel Show at the Dubai World Trade Center which ran May 31-June 1, 2021 in Dubai, UAE.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wipro Wins SAP® Innovation Award 2021 In The Partner Paragon Category

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today said it has been recognized with the SAP® Innovation Award 2021 in the Partner Paragon category for its Fashion Rental solution built on SAP Business Technology Platform. The SAP Innovation...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

American Water Announces Recipients Of 2021 James LaFrankie Scholarship Awards

American Water (AWK) - Get Report, the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, today announced recipients of the 30 th Annual James V. LaFrankie Scholarship Awards. The awards were distributed nationwide to seven college-bound children of full-time American Water employees who demonstrate an interest in science and water-related industry occupational fields.
Marshall, WIagupdate.com

Honorary Klussendorf Award recipient named

Ken Elliott of Marshall, Wisconsin, recently earned the Honorary Klussendorf Award. The award was presented during the Midwest National Spring Jersey and Red & White Shows held in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Considered the greatest recognition bestowed on a dairy-cattle showman in the United States, the Honorary Klussendorf Award mirrors the attributes of the Klussendorf Award. It’s presented in special recognition of a recipient’s involvement in the purebred dairy industry.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

HFTP Announces Global Expansion with Charter of the HFTP India Chapter, Its First in the Country

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) has expanded the reach of its global network with the newly-chartered HFTP India Chapter. The chapter, incorporated as HFTP India Association, was granted an Indian business license on May 20, 2021. The chapter was formally chartered on June 1, 2021 at a signing ceremony at HITEC Dubai co-located with The Hotel Show at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE. The organization will provide HFTP a framework for growth within India, with its strategic goals aligning with those of the Global association.
IndustryQSR magazine

IFMA Unveils 2021 Silver Plate Award Recipients

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced the 2021 IFMA Silver Plate Award recipients, representing nine categories across the industry. IFMA's annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards honors the nation's leading foodservice operator talent. Silver Plate winners are nominated by IFMA members and industry leaders, then selected by a distinguished jury including national trade press, foodservice experts and past Gold & Silver Plate award winners. From the Silver Plate winners, one is chosen by the jury to receive the industry's most prestigious recognition, IFMA's Gold Plate Award, revealed for the first time during the live 67th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration taking place virtually on September 14.
Savannah, GASavannah Tribune

OneSeed, Inc. Announces May Mini Grant Recipient; TIP Organization, Inc. Awarded Resource Mini Grant

OneSeed, Inc., a local nonprofit, supporting other small, local nonprofits realize and reach their full potential through three initiatives, Seed Money (Mini Grants), Deep Roots (Board Development), and Twining Stems (Community Collaborations); selected TIP Organization, Inc as the May recipient of a $500 grant as a part of their Seed Money Resource Mini Grant initiative.
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

Recipients of Annual Cardiology Awards Named

June 1, 2021 | The recipients of this year’s annual Cardiology Research Awards are Subhi Al’Aref, M.D., Dinesh Vorungati, M.D., and Hakan Paydak, M.D. John Paul Mounsey, M.D., Ph.D., chief of the Cardiology Division in the College of Medicine, congratulated Al’Aref for winning the Outstanding Researcher award, Vorungati for receiving the Emerging Researcher award and Paydak for being the recipient of the James D. Marsh award, which is named after the former chief of the Department of Internal Medicine.
Collegesuky.edu

CAER’s Santillan-Jimenez Receives Fulbright Specialist Award

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board have named Eduardo Santillan-Jimenez at the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER) a recipient of the Fulbright Specialist Program award. As part of the program, Santillan-Jimenez will complete a project at the University of Burgundy Franche-Comté (uB) in France. The project aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions and communities both in the U.S. and overseas through a variety of educational and training activities within engineering education.
Agriculturewisc.edu

CALS Awards: Pound Research and Pound Extension Award recipients

Continuing with our celebration of this year’s CALS Award recipients, we are sharing information about the winners of the Pound Research Award and the Pound Extension Award this week. These awards are supported by an educational development fund created to honor former CALS Dean Glenn S. Pound upon his retirement in 1979.
WorldBusiness Insider

Congratulations to the 2020 CAJ Awards recipients!

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 CAJ Awards for outstanding investigative journalism. This included presenting the McGillivray Award to Tom Cardoso, whose Bias Behind Bars entry published in the Globe and Mail was chosen...
Glenmora, LAklax-tv.com

Cleco announces Power of a Promise Scholarship recipient

PINEVILLE, La. – May 24, 2021 – Cleco Power awarded recent Glenmora High School graduate, JuanCarlos Perales, with the company’s first-ever Power of a Promise Scholarship. Cleco Power President Shane Hilton surprised Perales with the news via phone (see link to video clip on Facebook @ https://fb.watch/5HPp9GJjc7/. “I was shocked...
Visual Artnd.gov

NDCA announces Individual Artist Fellowship recipients

North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) has awarded two artist fellowships each in the amount of $3,500. The Individual Artist Fellowship recipients in Visual and Media Arts are Pieper Bloomquist of Grand Forks, and Jon Offutt of Fargo. Bloomquist and Offutt were recommended by a review panel whose selections were approved by NDCA’s Board of Directors.
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of The 2021 Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award

ArtsBuild is pleased to recognize two individual recipients of the Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award this year – Ann Law and Mitch Patel. The annual Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts in Chattanooga and who are actively engaged in the cultural life of our community— “Arts Builders” who exemplify ArtsBuild’s mission to build a stronger community through the arts as demonstrated by their significant contributions to the arts and their leadership.
Sciencerdworldonline.com

Innovative Mass Spectrometer designed for small molecule analysis

Small molecule researchers in academia, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries can now use a new, intelligent mass spectrometer (MS) to reveal complex chemical structures with confidence, ease and experimental versatility. The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap IQ-X Tribrid mass spectrometer has been designed specifically for small-molecule structural elucidation of metabolites and unknown compounds....
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

Nine universities secure Nasa grant for ISS and suborbital research

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Nine universities and organisations across the US have been selected by Nasa for their proposals related to the International Space Station (ISS) and suborbital research. The space agency awarded $1.2m for research...
Computerslabmanager.com

Adapting Laboratory Techniques for Remote Instruction

The COVID-19 pandemic forced instructors to adapt their courses for online learning. Laboratory courses were particularly difficult due to lack of access to specialized equipment for remote learners. To overcome this challenge, researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign designed a laboratory exercise to teach students how to use micropipettes, through remote learning, using at-home kits.
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Autobahn Labs collaborates with CSHL to advance science from the lab to clinic

Autobahn Labs, an early-stage drug discovery incubator, today announced a new strategic venture collaboration with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL). Together with Autobahn Labs, CSHL will identify promising research programs with therapeutic potential and partner to form promising new drug discovery companies. We're delighted to partner with CSHL, expanding our...
Scienceastrobites.org

Meet the AAS Keynote Speakers: Dr. Jenny Bergner

In this series of posts, we sit down with a few of the keynote speakers of the 238th AAS meeting to learn more about them and their research. You can see a full schedule of their talks here, and read our other interviews here!. If you were asked to find...
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

MIT puts ICs and a network inside a sewable fibre

Researchers at MIT have made a fibre containing integrated circuits and a wired network that can be sewn into fabrics and survive at least 10 washing cycles. “When you put it into a shirt, you can’t feel it at all. You wouldn’t know it was there,” said to professor Yoel Fink.