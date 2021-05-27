HFTP Announces 2021 Paragon Award Recipients – Tanya Venegas and Sanjay Nadkarni

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) successfully featured eight start-up companies with innovative technology solutions at its Entrepreneur 20X (E20X) competition at HITEC® Dubai on June 1, 2021. This was the Dubai debut for E20X, which was first established in 2015 at HITEC North America. The competitors each pitched their solution to a panel of six industry experts for four minutes, which was then immediately followed by four minutes of Q&A from the judges. At the conclusion, the judges selected the top competitor and presented The Judges’ Choice Award, which included a $2,500 USD prize. The 2021 E20X was held at HITEC Dubai co-located with The Hotel Show at the Dubai World Trade Center which ran May 31-June 1, 2021 in Dubai, UAE.