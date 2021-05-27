Wednesday Night House Fire In Fort Dodge Causes Extensive Damage

Authorities have released more information on the high-speed chase that began Sunday afternoon in Carroll and ended in Fort Dodge. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) the pursuit began at approximately 2:44 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highways 30 and 71. The Iowa State Patrol was conducting a routine traffic stop for a tinted window violation and requested the Carroll Police Department assist at the scene with their K-9 unit. When the K-9 indicated to the presence of narcotics outside the 2012 Chevrolet Impala, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Isiah Christopher Mosley, fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued into Calhoun County, passing through Lake City on Highway 175, then north on Highway 4 and east again on U.S. Highway 20 into Fort Dodge. The approximately 60-mile chase ended when a trooper initiated contact with the vehicle near the intersection with Highway 169, causing it to enter the ditch. Law enforcement approached the vehicle and located a .45 caliber handgun and Mosley with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported by Webster County Emergency Medical Services to Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge and later airlifted to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment of serious injuries. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies from the region during the pursuit.