Fort Dodge, IA

Wednesday Night House Fire In Fort Dodge Causes Extensive Damage

yourfortdodge.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wednesday night house fire here in Fort Dodge caused extensive damage and resulted in the death of an animal. The Fort Fire Dept. responded shortly after 8 PM to a residence on 3rd Ave. North. Fire Captain Jeff Hill says that a second fire crew was called in to respond and help the initial fire dept. personnel on scene.

www.yourfortdodge.com
Iowa StateWOWT

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

(AP) - An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Webster County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Webster County Family Accuses Bus Driver Of Physically Abusing 5-Year-Old

(Fort Dodge, IA) — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says the findings from its investigation of a child abuse report have been forwarded to the county attorney’s office. Todd Oleson says a bus driver for the Humboldt School District physically abused his five-year-old son as he was getting off the bus last week. Oleson says the family was going to let the district handle the case, but they felt like the school wasn’t taking it seriously enough. That’s when Webster County authorities were called in. Oleson says the incident was captured on the school bus camera. School officials say they are following procedures and investigating the issue but can’t comment on a personnel matter.
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Burglary Incidents in Jefferson

A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges from alleged December incidents in Jefferson. According to court documents, a Jefferson Police Officer investigated an incident that happened between December 20th and 22nd, where a burglary incident took place in the 900 block of West Harrison Street. The report shows 39-year-old Jason Montgomery illegally entered the residence and a theft then occurred. During this same time frame, Montgomery also burglarized a motor vehicle.
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Recent Vandalism Incidents In Fort Dodge Appear To Be Gang Related

Recent vandalism incidents in a Fort Dodge neighborhood could be signals of increased gang presence. A police report was filed Monday after what appeared to be gang graffiti was found on a building on North 10th St. When that graffiti was found it was discovered that a house and business...
Iowa Statetheperrychief.com

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Fort Dodge Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident Friday

Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in Fort Dodge. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North 10th St, on Friday morning. Investigators and officers with the FD Police Dept. were on scene as of 11AM Friday. Shell casings were collected from the scene and a nearby car appeared to have suffered damage in the shooting. No further details were released as of the time of this report, we plan to have more on this when new info emerges.
Messenger

Part of Williams Drive to be closed

Williams Drive between 13th and 17th avenues north will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, according to the Fort Dodge city engineering staff. Detours will be in place. Local traffic will have access.
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Fire In Fort Dodge Sunday Evening Ravages RV

A fire Sunday evening in the ArborPro Complex near Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, resulted in the total loss of an RV. The Badger Fire Dept. and the Fort Dodge Fire Dept. both responded to the scene. The call came in around 5:30 PM Sunday. Lt. Schreck from the Fort Dodge Fire Dept. says an RV caught fire near one of the buildings in the complex. He went on to say that crews were on scene for about an hour and that the cause of the fire was unknown as of Sunday evening.
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

Fire destroys RV at ArborPro Sunday in Fort Dodge

A Sunday afternoon fire tore through an RV being stored in the yard of ArborPro, located near the intersection of Nelson Avenue and 170th Street in Fort Dodge. The Fort Dodge Fire Department and the Badger Fire Department were called to the fire around 5:30 p.m. According to FDPD Capt....
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

Chase that began in Carroll ended with crash, gunshot

An 18-year-old Fort Dodge man sped away from a traffic stop near Carroll on Sunday and led a chase at speeds faster than 100 mph to Fort Dodge, where he crashed and shot himself, according to the state Division of Criminal Investigation. Isiah Christopher Mosley was stopped by a state...
Fort Dodge, IARadio Iowa

Two charged after incidents in Fort Dodge

A Fort Dodge man faces multiple charges after police say he drove onto the sidewalk to intentionally hit a pedestrian with his car Saturday evening in Fort Dodge. Police say 52-year-old Edward E. Brown hit 57-year-old James L. Altman of Fort Dodge with his vehicle. The police report says officers found Altman at the scene suffering from significant injuries and found a vehicle in the area with damage to the front end. Altman was transported to Unity Point Fort Dodge then transferred to a Des Moines Area Hospital.
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

Fort Dodge man arrested for attempted murder

A Fort Dodge man was arrested over the weekend on charges of attempted murder after police say he intentionally hit a pedestrian with his vehicle on Saturday night. According to a release from the Fort Dodge Police Department, Fort Dodge resident Edward E. Brown, 52, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of High-Speed Chase That Began Sunday Afternoon In Carroll

Authorities have released more information on the high-speed chase that began Sunday afternoon in Carroll and ended in Fort Dodge. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) the pursuit began at approximately 2:44 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highways 30 and 71. The Iowa State Patrol was conducting a routine traffic stop for a tinted window violation and requested the Carroll Police Department assist at the scene with their K-9 unit. When the K-9 indicated to the presence of narcotics outside the 2012 Chevrolet Impala, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Isiah Christopher Mosley, fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued into Calhoun County, passing through Lake City on Highway 175, then north on Highway 4 and east again on U.S. Highway 20 into Fort Dodge. The approximately 60-mile chase ended when a trooper initiated contact with the vehicle near the intersection with Highway 169, causing it to enter the ditch. Law enforcement approached the vehicle and located a .45 caliber handgun and Mosley with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported by Webster County Emergency Medical Services to Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge and later airlifted to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment of serious injuries. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies from the region during the pursuit.
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

High-speed chase ends in wreck in Fort Dodge

A high-speed pursuit that crossed several central Iowa counties ended in a crash in Fort Dodge on Sunday afternoon. The pursuit — with speeds reported as high as 112 mph — appears to have started in Carroll County and moved into Calhoun County. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., it was reported...