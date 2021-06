Unless you don’t check any news outlets whatsoever, you’ve probably heard about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. It’s basically happened once every decade or so since just after World War II. The best explanation is that it’s complicated, especially when a lot of the major countries of the world have played both sides over the course of Israel’s history. The problem is that, in trying to provide a simple summary of what’s going on, many news outlets have left out some important details that add perspective to the conflict.